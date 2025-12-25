Reviving Sports: PM Modi's Vision for Indian Youth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 'Sansad Khel Mahotsav' on Thursday, emphasizing a transformative shift in Indian sports since 2014. He credited the festival for ending irregularities in team selection and opening opportunities for children from impoverished families through dedication and talent.

Speaking at the sports and fitness festival, Modi outlined the government's enhanced support, including a sports budget exceeding Rs 3000 crore and monthly financial aid for athletes. He motivated athletes by highlighting their role in boosting the nation's pride and called for parental support in sports participation.

The prime minister underlined India's growing sports culture, noting achievements by differently abled athletes and female players. Looking ahead, Modi expressed ambitions for India to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030 and potentially the Olympics in 2036, positioning India on the global sports map.

(With inputs from agencies.)