Left Menu

Reviving Sports: PM Modi's Vision for Indian Youth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed significant transformations in Indian sports since 2014, emphasizing the nation's commitment to fostering young talent through the 'Sansad Khel Mahotsav'. Modi highlighted the end of irregularities in sports, increased financial support, and the growing sports culture, aiming to inspire youth participation nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 13:24 IST
Reviving Sports: PM Modi's Vision for Indian Youth
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 'Sansad Khel Mahotsav' on Thursday, emphasizing a transformative shift in Indian sports since 2014. He credited the festival for ending irregularities in team selection and opening opportunities for children from impoverished families through dedication and talent.

Speaking at the sports and fitness festival, Modi outlined the government's enhanced support, including a sports budget exceeding Rs 3000 crore and monthly financial aid for athletes. He motivated athletes by highlighting their role in boosting the nation's pride and called for parental support in sports participation.

The prime minister underlined India's growing sports culture, noting achievements by differently abled athletes and female players. Looking ahead, Modi expressed ambitions for India to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030 and potentially the Olympics in 2036, positioning India on the global sports map.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025