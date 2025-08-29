Repairing Ties: The Path to Nuclear Arms Control

Russia has highlighted the deteriorating relationship with the United States as a significant barrier to progressing nuclear arms control cooperation. This development comes as the New START treaty, the last existing nuclear agreement between the two nations, approaches its expiration next February.

During a press conference, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized that Moscow's approach to the situation would evolve based on developments in the bilateral relationship. The future of New START remains uncertain as both sides deliberate over its extension or potential replacement.

Adding to the urgency, U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed a desire to initiate denuclearization talks involving Russia and China. Discussions on this subject have already taken place between Presidents Trump and Putin during their recent meeting in Alaska on August 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)