Repairing Ties: The Path to Nuclear Arms Control
Russia identifies deteriorating relations with the United States as the primary obstacle to nuclear arms control cooperation. The New START nuclear agreement between the nations expires next February, prompting discussions about its extension or replacement. President Trump seeks to engage Russia and China in denuclearization talks.
- Country:
- Russia
Russia has highlighted the deteriorating relationship with the United States as a significant barrier to progressing nuclear arms control cooperation. This development comes as the New START treaty, the last existing nuclear agreement between the two nations, approaches its expiration next February.
During a press conference, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized that Moscow's approach to the situation would evolve based on developments in the bilateral relationship. The future of New START remains uncertain as both sides deliberate over its extension or potential replacement.
Adding to the urgency, U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed a desire to initiate denuclearization talks involving Russia and China. Discussions on this subject have already taken place between Presidents Trump and Putin during their recent meeting in Alaska on August 15.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Stance on Ukraine's Security and Global Denuclearization
Additional 25 per cent tariff imposed by US President Donald Trump on India for buying Russian oil comes into effect.
North Korean Media Condemns South Korean President's Remarks on Denuclearization
President Donald Trump-appointed judge rebukes DOJ for 'calamitous' lawsuit against Maryland judges
Trump's Ambitious Denuclearization Diplomacy with Global Powers