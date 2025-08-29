Left Menu

Repairing Ties: The Path to Nuclear Arms Control

Russia identifies deteriorating relations with the United States as the primary obstacle to nuclear arms control cooperation. The New START nuclear agreement between the nations expires next February, prompting discussions about its extension or replacement. President Trump seeks to engage Russia and China in denuclearization talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 29-08-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 16:52 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia has highlighted the deteriorating relationship with the United States as a significant barrier to progressing nuclear arms control cooperation. This development comes as the New START treaty, the last existing nuclear agreement between the two nations, approaches its expiration next February.

During a press conference, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized that Moscow's approach to the situation would evolve based on developments in the bilateral relationship. The future of New START remains uncertain as both sides deliberate over its extension or potential replacement.

Adding to the urgency, U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed a desire to initiate denuclearization talks involving Russia and China. Discussions on this subject have already taken place between Presidents Trump and Putin during their recent meeting in Alaska on August 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)

