Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Mauritanian Coast
A tragedy occurred off the coast of Mheijrat when a boat carrying migrants from Gambia capsized, resulting in 49 deaths and 17 rescues. A total of 160 people were onboard, primarily from Senegal and Gambia. The migrants moved to one side of the boat after spotting distant lights, causing the vessel to capsize.
A tragic maritime disaster has occurred off the Mauritanian coast, claiming the lives of at least 49 individuals after a migrant boat capsized earlier this week.
The Mauritanian coast guard revealed on Friday that the vessel had departed from Gambia and ran into catastrophic trouble on Tuesday morning as it approached the coast of Mheijrat.
According to Mohamed Abdallah, head of the coast guard, the ill-fated boat had 160 people onboard, mainly Gambians and Senegalese nationals. The tragedy unfolded as migrants shifted to one side after spotting the lights of Mheijrat, leading to the boat's capsize. Though 49 bodies have washed ashore, only 17 survivors have been rescued, with the remaining passengers still unaccounted for.
