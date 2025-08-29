Tragic Drowning Incident at 'Mini Goa' Sparks Safety Measures

Tragedy struck in Jharkhand's Dumka district as four teenagers drowned in the Mayurakshi River at a popular local spot known as 'mini Goa.' The incident unfolded on Thursday when the teens, aged between 16 and 17, went for a swim and failed to return home.

Their families, growing concerned, began searching and discovered their personal belongings near the Bapupur bank. Despite efforts from divers, their bodies could only be recovered, with the first one found early Friday and the others a few hours later.

The victims, Krishna Singh, Aryan Thakur, Aryan Anand, and Krish Kumar, were all former students of St Joseph School in Dumka. Authorities are discussing compensation for the families and plan to place warning signs to prevent similar tragedies.