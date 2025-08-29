Operation Detonate: Indian Army's Ordnance Disposal Success
The Indian Army successfully neutralised 15 unserviceable 81 mm mortar bombs in Arunachal Pradesh's Shi-Yomi district, mitigating a significant threat to local civilians. The operation was conducted by the Spearhead Division and involved coordination with local authorities.
A successful operation by the Indian Army has neutralized a serious threat in Arunachal Pradesh's Shi-Yomi district. Fifteen unserviceable 81 mm mortar bombs were disposed of safely by the army's Spearhead Division.
The unexploded ordnance disposal team acted swiftly in coordination with the civil administration. The hazardous ordnance was discovered in a civilian area, raising alarm among local authorities.
The ordnance was found during excavation activities, and the immediate response by the military ensured the safety of the local community. Officials confirmed that the operation followed all necessary protocols.
