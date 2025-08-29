Amit Shah's Pledge for an Infiltrator-Free India
Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated the BJP's commitment to rid the nation of infiltrators during a program honoring Assam's first non-Congress Chief Minister, Golap Borbora. Shah praised Borbora's past efforts in voter list cleansing and emphasized the current government's resolve in addressing infiltration issues.
In a resolute address in Guwahati, Home Minister Amit Shah reaffirmed the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) commitment to making India free from infiltrators. Speaking at the birth centenary of Golap Borbora, Assam's inaugural non-Congress Chief Minister, Shah underscored the significance of the demographic study announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to identify and address infiltration.
Shah reminisced about Borbora's initiatives during his short tenure from 1978 to 1979, highlighting how he had led efforts to cleanse the voters' list, which uncovered 36,780 illegal foreigners. Shah pointed to the current government's similar efforts and criticized opposition parties for resisting voter list reforms, terming this opposition as indicative of a moral decline in politics.
Further, Shah applauded the Assam state government and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's efforts in honoring Borbora's legacy and tackling infiltration, especially through evictions. He reiterated the Modi government's pattern of acknowledging past contributions, citing the commemorations of Sardar Patel and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as examples.
