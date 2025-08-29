Left Menu

Authorities Seize Drug Peddler's Property in Kashmir

Authorities have attached the property of an alleged drug peddler, Hilal Ahmad Rather, in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. The property, valued at Rs 25 lakh, was constructed using proceeds from drug trafficking. This action was taken under the NDPS Act to combat the drug menace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 29-08-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 19:00 IST
In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district have attached a property belonging to an alleged drug peddler, Hilal Ahmad Rather. The property, valued at approximately Rs 25 lakh, was seized under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, according to a police statement released on Friday.

The double-storey residential house, including an attic, located in the Magam area of Handwara, was reportedly built using proceeds from illegal drug activities. This move is part of the police's ongoing efforts to combat the drug menace and its illicit financial networks in the region.

Hilal Ahmad Rather is accused in a significant NDPS case involving a commercial quantity of contraband. Authorities have registered charges under Sections 8/20 and 29 of the NDPS Act and completed a thorough investigation that led to the formal attachment of the property.

