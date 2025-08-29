AU-IBAR, CAB International Sign MoU to Boost Food Safety and Animal Health

The African Union Inter-African Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR) and CAB International (CABI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that sets the stage for a transformative collaboration to enhance sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) systems, strengthen food safety, and advance animal health across Africa.

The agreement, announced this week, establishes a continental framework designed to improve compliance with global SPS standards, unlock regional trade opportunities, and build resilient livestock and fisheries sectors.

A Meeting of Global Expertise and Continental Leadership

CABI, a global not-for-profit organization with over a century of agricultural and environmental expertise, operates in 48 countries worldwide, including 17 African states. It recently launched its SPS Strategy 2024–2034, which focuses on sustainable SPS capacity building, digital innovation, and safer agricultural trade.

AU-IBAR, as the African Union’s specialized technical office on animal resources, provides continental leadership in livestock, fisheries, and aquaculture development. It supports African Member States with policy frameworks such as the Food Safety Strategy for Africa (FSSA) 2022–2036 and the Continental SPS Policy Framework.

Together, the institutions bring complementary strengths: while CABI contributes global research networks, innovations, and technical know-how, AU-IBAR provides continental policy frameworks and coordination platforms to translate strategies into action.

Key Areas of Collaboration

The MoU outlines several priority areas where joint action will be taken:

Strengthening SPS capacity by improving food safety policies, regulatory systems, and inspection frameworks.

Enhancing animal health through targeted initiatives such as the control and eventual eradication of Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR) , a major transboundary disease affecting small ruminants.

Promoting feed and fodder quality alongside One Health and climate-smart innovations to tackle emerging health and climate risks.

Knowledge sharing and digital advisories , including early warning systems to improve rapid response to threats.

Supporting youth and women in agribusiness through inclusive platforms that foster entrepreneurship and resilience in rural economies.

By aligning their strategies, AU-IBAR and CABI seek to drive sustainable growth in Africa’s livestock and food systems while ensuring compliance with international SPS standards that govern agricultural trade.

Ensuring Accountability and Results

The two organizations have pledged to go beyond symbolic commitments by embedding mechanisms for accountability. These include:

Quarterly progress reviews to measure achievements and real-world impact.

A joint roadmap and action plan designed to build on existing initiatives, prevent duplication, and maximize efficiency.

Synergy across African Union Member States, Regional Economic Communities (RECs), and private sector actors , ensuring that partnerships extend beyond government to farmers, traders, and processors.

Promotion of South-South and triangular cooperation as models for sustainable solutions and peer learning across regions.

Unlocking Trade and Building Resilience

This partnership arrives at a critical time when Africa is striving to expand intra-continental and global trade under frameworks such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). SPS compliance remains a significant barrier for many African countries, often limiting market access.

Through this MoU, AU-IBAR and CABI aim to establish Africa’s common position in global agricultural trade, safeguard public health, and build resilient food systems that can withstand challenges such as climate change, transboundary diseases, and biosecurity threats.

A Shared Commitment to Action

Speaking at the signing, AU-IBAR officials underscored that the partnership reflects the AU’s commitment to translating policies into practical results. CABI representatives echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the importance of pooling expertise and resources to achieve lasting impact.

By combining CABI’s global networks with AU-IBAR’s continental policy mandate, the MoU signals a new chapter in Africa’s journey toward safer food, healthier animals, and more inclusive agricultural growth.