Massive Methamphetamine Bust Shakes Mizoram's Drug Trade

In a significant crackdown on cross-border drug smuggling, security forces in Mizoram have seized methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 165 crore, arresting five individuals in the process. This multi-agency effort saw collaboration between the Border Security Force (BSF), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and Assam Rifles, targeting various hotspots to stem the narcotics tide.

Officials intercepted a pickup truck in Serchhip town on Thursday, uncovering 9.6 lakh meth tablets worth Rs 144 crore, culminating in the arrest of three Aizawl residents. This joint operation followed precise intelligence, underscoring the ongoing fight against drug trafficking in the region.

Further, 7 kg of meth tablets valued at Rs 21 crore were seized on Friday near Aizawl, leading to two more arrests. The concerted efforts across operations underline the commitment of security forces to tackle the illicit drug trade impacting Mizoram and its surroundings.

(With inputs from agencies.)