Jharkhand HC Tackles Waterbody Encroachment

The Jharkhand High Court has directed the Jharkhand Legal Services Authority (JHALSA) to lead a multi-agency committee to curb encroachments on waterbodies in Ranchi. The committee will include various government officials and JHALSA volunteers to effectively implement the court's order and protect reservoirs.

The Jharkhand High Court has mandated the formation of a multi-agency committee led by the Jharkhand Legal Services Authority (JHALSA) to address the encroachment issue on waterbodies in Ranchi.

Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad emphasized the need for a collaborative approach, instructing that the committee include officials from relevant departments.

The court urged the Member Secretary to organize a meeting within two weeks to devise a report on actions taken and set a subsequent hearing on October 10.

