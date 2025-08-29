Nepal Appoints New Police Chief: Chandra Kuber Khapung
Chandra Kuber Khapung has been appointed as the new Inspector General of Police in Nepal, taking over from Deepak Thapa. Khapung, who brings decades of experience, currently leads the Central Investigation Bureau and will officially assume his new role on September 3 after a cabinet decision.
Nepal has announced the appointment of Chandra Kuber Khapung as the new Inspector General of Police, a role he will step into on September 3.
The decision was made during a cabinet meeting, marking a new chapter for the 55-year-old who is currently the chief of the Central Investigation Bureau.
Khapung succeeds IGP Deepak Thapa, bringing with him three decades of service in the Nepal Police.
