Tragedy Unfolds in Jharkhand: Man Murders Family Amid Domestic Dispute

A tragic incident unfolded in Jharkhand's Latehar district, where a man reportedly took the lives of his wife and three-year-old son, the local police confirmed on Friday.

According to authorities, this heart-wrenching event occurred in Ganeshpur village, situated within the Chipodohar police station area. Residents indicated that the couple often quarreled over trivial matters. On Thursday night, the heated disagreement over money turned deadly.

During the drunken altercation, the 30-year-old allegedly used a sharp weapon to attack his wife and younger son, resulting in their immediate deaths. However, he spared his elder son, who begged for mercy, before fleeing the scene. Law enforcement, led by Sub-Inspector Ritesh Kumar Rao, is actively pursuing the suspect, assuring that he will be apprehended. Meanwhile, the deceased have been transported to Latehar Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)