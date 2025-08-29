Left Menu

Tragedy Unfolds in Jharkhand: Man Murders Family Amid Domestic Dispute

In Jharkhand's Latehar district, a man allegedly killed his wife and young son during a drunken altercation over money. The tragic incident occurred in Ganeshpur village. Although he spared his elder son, the suspect fled, prompting a police investigation. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latehar | Updated: 29-08-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 21:21 IST
Tragedy Unfolds in Jharkhand: Man Murders Family Amid Domestic Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Jharkhand's Latehar district, where a man reportedly took the lives of his wife and three-year-old son, the local police confirmed on Friday.

According to authorities, this heart-wrenching event occurred in Ganeshpur village, situated within the Chipodohar police station area. Residents indicated that the couple often quarreled over trivial matters. On Thursday night, the heated disagreement over money turned deadly.

During the drunken altercation, the 30-year-old allegedly used a sharp weapon to attack his wife and younger son, resulting in their immediate deaths. However, he spared his elder son, who begged for mercy, before fleeing the scene. Law enforcement, led by Sub-Inspector Ritesh Kumar Rao, is actively pursuing the suspect, assuring that he will be apprehended. Meanwhile, the deceased have been transported to Latehar Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Served: Jhansi Court's Landmark Sentence in Minor's Case

Justice Served: Jhansi Court's Landmark Sentence in Minor's Case

 India
2
Sports Sensations: Record-Breaking Moments and Off-Field Drama

Sports Sensations: Record-Breaking Moments and Off-Field Drama

 Global
3
PWD's Ambitious Plan: Elevating Delhi's Ring Road

PWD's Ambitious Plan: Elevating Delhi's Ring Road

 India
4
Strengthening Security: NSG's Multi-Agency Anti-Terror Drill

Strengthening Security: NSG's Multi-Agency Anti-Terror Drill

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025