Uttarakhand High Court Grants Bail to Mohammad Nizam, 2024 Banbhoolpura Riots Accused

The Uttarakhand High Court has decided to grant bail to Mohammad Nizam, accused in the violent Banbhoolpura riots of 2024 that resulted in the loss of six lives.

This decision, reached on Thursday, was made by a division bench consisting of Justices Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Pankaj Purohit, who overturned a previous lower court order.

The March 2024 riots erupted over the demolition of illegal structures, leading to chaos and violence including the use of stones and petrol bombs by the mob. Despite charges under the UAPA, the court found no substantial evidence against Nizam, who has been imprisoned for 18 months, advocating his release on bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)