Himachal Government Vows Local CSR Spend, Tackles Corporate Compliance

The Himachal Pradesh government pledges to ensure multinational companies allocate CSR funds locally, addressing concerns that funds are being spent outside the state. The government also plans to investigate violations of environmental safeguards by these companies, aiming for balanced local development and compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 29-08-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 21:47 IST
In a recent assembly session, the Himachal Pradesh government emphasized the importance of ensuring multinational companies invest their corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds locally. Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan addressed the assembly, suggesting strict measures to compel companies to spend their CSR allocations in Himachal Pradesh rather than outside the state.

This discussion emerged amid complaints from Congress MLA Sanjay Awasthi, representing Arki, highlighting the failure of certain companies to contribute to local welfare. Both Congress and BJP representatives expressed dissatisfaction with the current allocation of CSR funds, pointing out the impact on local communities and environmental safeguards.

Chauhan assured a thorough investigation into the complaints of environmental violations. Simultaneously, a total of 21,182 illegal mining cases have been identified since April 2023, with recovered fines amounting to Rs 13.95 crore. Discussions also touched on the contentious issue of school closures, provoking debates between Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and opposition leader Jai Ram Thakur.

