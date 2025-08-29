IMF Engages Mozambique in Economic Revival Talks
The International Monetary Fund concluded a visit to Mozambique, where discussions focused on macroeconomic challenges and potential support to aid the country's balance of payments. Mozambique's economy is slowly recovering after a marked slowdown between late 2024 and early 2025, the IMF reported.
