IMF Engages Mozambique in Economic Revival Talks

The International Monetary Fund concluded a visit to Mozambique, where discussions focused on macroeconomic challenges and potential support to aid the country's balance of payments. Mozambique's economy is slowly recovering after a marked slowdown between late 2024 and early 2025, the IMF reported.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced the completion of its visit to Mozambique, where it engaged in fruitful discussions regarding the nation's macroeconomic challenges.

The talks also explored ways the Fund could support Mozambique in tackling its balance of payments and financing requirements.

According to the IMF, Mozambique's economy has begun to show signs of recovery after experiencing a notable downturn between October 2024 and March 2025.

