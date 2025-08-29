Ramaphosa Calls for SA-Zimbabwe Partnership to Boost Agriculture and Food Security

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for closer cooperation between South Africa and Zimbabwe to strengthen agricultural trade, improve food security, and build climate resilience across the region. Speaking as Guest of Honour at the 130th Zimbabwe Agricultural Show in Harare on Friday, President Ramaphosa stressed that agriculture remains central to both nations’ economies and a critical tool in tackling unemployment and poverty.

Agriculture at the Heart of Regional Growth

In his address, President Ramaphosa commended Zimbabwe for reforms in irrigation systems, farmer support programmes, and mechanisation, noting that the revival of the sector was crucial to its broader economic recovery.

“We congratulate the government of Zimbabwe for the measures it is taking to revive the country’s agricultural sector,” he said, praising the resilience of Zimbabwean farmers despite years of climate and economic challenges.

He emphasised that agriculture is a shared priority for South Africa and Zimbabwe, and that deeper collaboration could unlock trade and investment opportunities that benefit the broader Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Confronting Climate Change Together

The President highlighted climate change as one of the most significant threats to agriculture in the region, with prolonged droughts, erratic rainfall, and rising temperatures already undermining crop yields.

“Collaboration among countries is critical,” Ramaphosa said, stressing the need for innovation, joint initiatives, and technology-driven solutions to improve productivity and ensure food security.

He further pointed to biosecurity threats such as foot-and-mouth disease and bird flu, which have disrupted livestock trade and required costly containment measures. A regional approach, he argued, is essential to managing these risks effectively.

Areas of Cooperation and Investment

President Ramaphosa outlined several areas where South Africa and Zimbabwe could deepen cooperation, including:

Research and development to drive innovation in seed varieties and climate-smart practices.

Irrigation and mechanisation , to boost resilience against water scarcity.

Agro-processing and value chains , to add economic value beyond primary production.

Farmer training and extension services , to equip small-scale farmers with modern skills.

Youth and women empowerment, ensuring more inclusive participation in agriculture.

He encouraged the private sector to use platforms like the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show to build cross-border partnerships and tap into opportunities created by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Agriculture as a Major Employer

According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), agriculture accounts for between 60% and 80% of employment in Southern Africa. President Ramaphosa said creating an enabling environment for small and medium-scale farmers, particularly women and youth, was critical for driving inclusive growth.

“By empowering farmers at all levels, we can achieve not only food security but also broader economic development and social upliftment,” he added.

The Zimbabwe Agricultural Show

Now in its 130th year, the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show remains one of the most important platforms for promoting innovation, investment, and regional cooperation in the agricultural sector. Organised by the Zimbabwe Agricultural Society, the event attracts exhibitors and visitors from across the continent, offering a showcase for technology, products, and ideas that can transform African agriculture.

President Ramaphosa’s participation also reflected the deep historical and economic ties between South Africa and Zimbabwe. His presence echoed that of former President Nelson Mandela, who attended the event as Guest of Honour in 1994, symbolising continuity in efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Looking Ahead

President Ramaphosa’s message in Harare was clear: agriculture is not just about food production — it is about resilience, trade, and inclusive development. With climate threats intensifying and demand for food rising, South Africa and Zimbabwe have an opportunity to position themselves as leaders in building a sustainable agricultural future for the region.