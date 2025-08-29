Ramokgopa Unveils Bold Energy Transition Plan to Reach 60% Renewables by 2042

South Africa’s Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, has laid out an ambitious blueprint to reshape the country’s energy system, pledging a transition that balances decarbonisation with economic stability and community welfare. The Minister was speaking at the official launch of the Just Energy Transition (JET) Skills Desk and the National JET Skills Advisory Forum at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Friday.

Shifting the Energy Mix

Ramokgopa revealed that government intends to reduce the country’s current 78% reliance on fossil fuels and expand renewable energy to 60% of the national mix by 2042. This will be achieved through both new investments and the repurposing of existing coal infrastructure.

“Our view is that this is a diversified mix with a dynamic relationship,” he said, stressing that the strategy is designed to ensure energy sovereignty, economic resilience, and environmental responsibility.

Under the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), South Africa is set to add:

11 GW of photovoltaic solar and 9 GW of wind power by 2030 .

A further 74 GW of renewable capacity between 2030 and 2042.

The IRP is intended to serve as the roadmap for balancing energy security with South Africa’s commitments to cut emissions and pursue sustainable development.

From Blackouts to Improved Availability

Ramokgopa also highlighted the progress made under the Energy Action Plan (EAP), which has improved electricity availability from 48% to over 70%, reducing the severity of load shedding. However, he cautioned that stabilising the grid requires massive infrastructure investment.

Government plans to inject R440 billion into expanding transmission infrastructure, a move the Minister described as both costly and essential.

“That is because we want to transition. Otherwise, if you didn’t want to, we were not going to spend that money… It’s not free, but the benefit outweighs the upfront cost,” he explained.

Communities at the Centre of the Transition

The Minister stressed that South Africa’s transition must remain a “just transition”, protecting communities historically reliant on coal mining and fossil fuel industries.

“As we transition, you must not leave anyone behind. We must design interventions to ensure the net employment benefit is positive,” Ramokgopa said.

Key strategies include:

Repurposing coal power stations in Mpumalanga into green energy hubs.

Supporting skills development so workers can pivot to opportunities in renewable energy, electric vehicles, green hydrogen, and sustainable industries.

Investing in local manufacturing capacity to ensure South Africa captures the economic benefits of the transition.

Skills Development as a National Priority

The launch of the JET Skills Desk and National JET Skills Advisory Forum marks a critical step in aligning the energy transition with South Africa’s skills agenda.

Speaking on behalf of Deputy President Paul Mashatile, Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela underscored that the transition is not simply about electricity generation.

“It must be about ensuring that women, youth and vulnerable groups are not left behind,” Manamela told delegates.

The JET Skills Desk, housed in the Department of Higher Education and Training, will:

Coordinate reskilling and upskilling of adult workers.

Use labour market intelligence to anticipate future demand.

Strengthen curricula in universities, TVET colleges, and training centres.

Align educational programmes with industry needs to ensure employability.

Manamela added that the initiative reflects government’s commitment to ensuring that the JET is both socially inclusive and economically transformative.

Action Over Perfection

Ramokgopa closed his address with a call for urgency and pragmatism in implementing the plan.

“Our biggest problem is seeking a perfect solution… Act, and in the course of doing that, we’ll make mistakes and get it right,” he said, reinforcing the message that decisive action is more important than delay.

Looking Ahead

South Africa’s energy transition will demand enormous investment, bold policy action, and strong partnerships between government, industry, and communities. Yet, with clear targets — 60% renewables by 2042, a restructured skills base, and inclusive economic interventions — the plan reflects an effort to transform the energy sector into a driver of growth, resilience, and equity.