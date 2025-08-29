Israeli Intensification in Gaza: Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds Amid Military Offensive

Israel has ramped up military operations around Gaza City, halting temporary pauses that had allowed aid deliveries, and announced the recovery of hostage Ilan Weiss's body, seized by Hamas.

The military aims to take full control of the Gaza Strip, focusing initially on Gaza City, to dismantle Hamas following prolonged conflict. This escalation has drawn global condemnation over the humanitarian crisis and widespread starvation among Gaza's residents.

The assault, which has intensified over the past week, has spurred Israel to urge civilians to relocate southward. As global pressure mounts, Israel has offered tactical pauses across the enclave for aid, though these pauses expire each day. Meanwhile, casualties continue to rise, with many residents suffering from malnutrition and a lack of essential resources.

