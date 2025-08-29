Left Menu

Pune Municipal Corporation Leads Maharashtra's E-Governance Reform

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) tops Maharashtra's e-governance reforms with significant advancements in citizen services. Key achievements include an enhanced website, mobile apps, and a robust grievance redressal system. Notably, PMC leveraged technology for service delivery, transparency, and productivity, implementing systems like GIS and AI for efficient operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 29-08-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 23:40 IST
Pune Municipal Corporation Leads Maharashtra's E-Governance Reform
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been recognized as the leading civic body in Maharashtra's 150-day e-governance reform initiative, according to an interim review held in Mumbai. Chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the review highlighted PMC's technological advancements in governance.

During the review, Pune Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram showcased the corporation's accomplishments, especially in delivering citizen-centric services through newly launched digital platforms. A standout feature was the digitization of 89 services under the Right to Services Act, facilitating over 2.25 lakh online service deliveries last year.

PMC has also innovated with new digital tools including a revamped mobile-friendly website, and mobile applications like PMC Care. The civic body has strengthened grievance redressal, successfully resolving over 1.15 lakh complaints. Additionally, the deployment of AI tools and the transition to the e-Office platform underscores PMC's commitment to harnessing technology for improved service delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Life Sentence for Satpal in Sikrawa Village Murder Case

Life Sentence for Satpal in Sikrawa Village Murder Case

 India
2
Punjab Schools Pioneer Entrepreneurship Curriculum for Class XI

Punjab Schools Pioneer Entrepreneurship Curriculum for Class XI

 India
3
Turkey Halts Trade and Closes Ports to Israeli Vessels

Turkey Halts Trade and Closes Ports to Israeli Vessels

 Global
4
Maratha Agitation Intensifies: Protesters Camp Out in Mumbai

Maratha Agitation Intensifies: Protesters Camp Out in Mumbai

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025