Pune Municipal Corporation Leads Maharashtra's E-Governance Reform

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been recognized as the leading civic body in Maharashtra's 150-day e-governance reform initiative, according to an interim review held in Mumbai. Chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the review highlighted PMC's technological advancements in governance.

During the review, Pune Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram showcased the corporation's accomplishments, especially in delivering citizen-centric services through newly launched digital platforms. A standout feature was the digitization of 89 services under the Right to Services Act, facilitating over 2.25 lakh online service deliveries last year.

PMC has also innovated with new digital tools including a revamped mobile-friendly website, and mobile applications like PMC Care. The civic body has strengthened grievance redressal, successfully resolving over 1.15 lakh complaints. Additionally, the deployment of AI tools and the transition to the e-Office platform underscores PMC's commitment to harnessing technology for improved service delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)