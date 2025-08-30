Argentina's Bold Move: Netanyahu's Possible Arrest Sparks Controversy

In a significant legal development, human rights lawyers in Argentina have submitted a criminal complaint demanding the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits the country. This legal action stems from allegations of war crimes linked to an incident where several individuals, including first responders, were executed.

Media outlets have speculated on Netanyahu's potential visit to Argentina in September, but official confirmation remains lacking. Reports suggest that Netanyahu might opt for a meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei in New York during the United Nations General Assembly.

The complaint implicates Netanyahu as a co-perpetrator of crimes against humanity, a serious charge that has resulted in an existing arrest warrant in Argentina. Despite widespread accusations and existing legal actions by international bodies, the Israeli leader and government have denied all charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)