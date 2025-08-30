Left Menu

Court Slam: Trump Tariffs Declared Illegal, Impacting Trade Strategy

A U.S. appeals court ruled that most of former President Donald Trump's tariffs are illegal, undermining his use of them as a major trade strategy. These tariffs, applied under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, were intended to address trade imbalances but were deemed exceeding presidential authority.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. appeals court dealt a significant blow to former President Donald Trump's trade strategy on Friday, declaring that most of his tariffs are illegal. The decision undercuts one of Trump's key economic policies which relied heavily on tariffs to negotiate international trade deals.

The ruling, issued by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, D.C., focused on tariffs imposed under Trump's use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), a statute that historically had not been used for trade measures. Trump's approach wielded tariffs as a tool for political leverage but faced legal challenges, including claims that these actions exceeded presidential authority.

Legal scrutiny continues as at least eight lawsuits contest Trump's tariff policies, including those derived from claims that certain countries failed to curtail illegal substances like fentanyl. While the fate of these tariffs might hinge on further appeals, this ruling marks a pivotal confrontation over the limits of presidential powers in foreign policy.

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

