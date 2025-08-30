U.S. Appeals Court Rules Trump's Tariffs Illegal, Undermining Key Economic Strategy

A U.S. appeals court has ruled that the majority of tariffs implemented by former President Donald Trump are illegal, striking at the heart of one of his main economic policy strategies. These tariffs, central to Trump's international economic agenda, have been used as a tool for political leverage and trade renegotiations.

The decision came from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, based in Washington, D.C., challenging the legality of what Trump termed as "reciprocal" tariffs during his tenure, especially against countries like China, Canada, and Mexico. The court clarified that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) did not explicitly authorize such tariffs under emergency conditions.

This ruling follows various legal challenges that argue against the president's authority to impose tariffs, authority typically reserved for Congress. The case is anticipated to progress to the U.S. Supreme Court for final judgment.