Left Menu

U.S. Appeals Court Rules Trump's Tariffs Illegal, Undermining Key Economic Strategy

A U.S appeals court has declared most of Donald Trump's tariffs illegal, challenging their use as a key policy tool for renegotiating trade deals. The ruling from the Federal Circuit addressed the legality under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. The case is likely to reach the Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-08-2025 03:17 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 03:17 IST
U.S. Appeals Court Rules Trump's Tariffs Illegal, Undermining Key Economic Strategy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. appeals court has ruled that the majority of tariffs implemented by former President Donald Trump are illegal, striking at the heart of one of his main economic policy strategies. These tariffs, central to Trump's international economic agenda, have been used as a tool for political leverage and trade renegotiations.

The decision came from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, based in Washington, D.C., challenging the legality of what Trump termed as "reciprocal" tariffs during his tenure, especially against countries like China, Canada, and Mexico. The court clarified that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) did not explicitly authorize such tariffs under emergency conditions.

This ruling follows various legal challenges that argue against the president's authority to impose tariffs, authority typically reserved for Congress. The case is anticipated to progress to the U.S. Supreme Court for final judgment.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Blocks Abbas's UN Visit Amid Palestine Recognition Angles

U.S. Blocks Abbas's UN Visit Amid Palestine Recognition Angles

 Global
2
Athletic Struggles and Resilience at the U.S. Open

Athletic Struggles and Resilience at the U.S. Open

 Global
3
Russia-China Economic Alliance: Opposing Global Trade Sanctions

Russia-China Economic Alliance: Opposing Global Trade Sanctions

 Global
4
U.S. Tightens Chip Export Rules Impacting Samsung and SK Hynix in China

U.S. Tightens Chip Export Rules Impacting Samsung and SK Hynix in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025