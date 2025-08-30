Irish Missionary and Child Freed After Hostage Ordeal in Haiti
Gena Heraty, an Irish missionary, and a child were released along with six others after being kidnapped in Haiti. The group was abducted during an attack on the Saint-Hélène orphanage. The incident highlights the ongoing violence in Haiti, where gangs control much of the capital. Plans for international intervention are underway.
In a significant development in Haiti, Gena Heraty, an Irish missionary, and a three-year-old child have been freed after nearly a month in captivity. They were among eight individuals kidnapped by gunmen during a brazen attack on the Saint-Hélène orphanage.
Heraty's family expressed immense relief and gratitude for the safe release of the hostages. The Saint-Hélène orphanage, managed by the international charity Nos Petits Frères et Sœurs, cares for over 240 children and adults.
The situation underscores the escalating violence in Haiti, with gang activities rampant in Port-au-Prince. The U.S. is now advocating for a new UN-backed force to address the pervasive security challenges in the region, as the local gangs, including the notorious 'Viv Ansanm,' maintain a tight grip on many areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
