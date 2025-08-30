Left Menu

Irish Missionary and Child Freed After Hostage Ordeal in Haiti

Gena Heraty, an Irish missionary, and a child were released along with six others after being kidnapped in Haiti. The group was abducted during an attack on the Saint-Hélène orphanage. The incident highlights the ongoing violence in Haiti, where gangs control much of the capital. Plans for international intervention are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portauprince | Updated: 30-08-2025 04:52 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 04:52 IST
Irish Missionary and Child Freed After Hostage Ordeal in Haiti
missionary

In a significant development in Haiti, Gena Heraty, an Irish missionary, and a three-year-old child have been freed after nearly a month in captivity. They were among eight individuals kidnapped by gunmen during a brazen attack on the Saint-Hélène orphanage.

Heraty's family expressed immense relief and gratitude for the safe release of the hostages. The Saint-Hélène orphanage, managed by the international charity Nos Petits Frères et Sœurs, cares for over 240 children and adults.

The situation underscores the escalating violence in Haiti, with gang activities rampant in Port-au-Prince. The U.S. is now advocating for a new UN-backed force to address the pervasive security challenges in the region, as the local gangs, including the notorious 'Viv Ansanm,' maintain a tight grip on many areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Whistleblower Sparks Controversy over Security Breach at SSA

Whistleblower Sparks Controversy over Security Breach at SSA

 United States
2
Putin's Strategic Alliances: Russia-China Ties Amid Global Sanctions

Putin's Strategic Alliances: Russia-China Ties Amid Global Sanctions

 Global
3
Sports Roundup: Trades, Injuries, and Tournament Upsets Shake the Field

Sports Roundup: Trades, Injuries, and Tournament Upsets Shake the Field

 Global
4
Global Politics: Power Struggles and High-Stakes Diplomacy

Global Politics: Power Struggles and High-Stakes Diplomacy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025