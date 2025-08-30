Left Menu

Crackdown on Banned Outfit in Manipur

Security forces in Manipur arrested three cadres from the banned Kangleipak Communist Party for alleged extortions. The arrests included a mother-son duo from Kakching and Imphal East districts. Authorities also seized firearms including a .303 rifle, two INSAS rifles, and a 9mm pistol.

Updated: 30-08-2025 11:08 IST
In a decisive move against criminal activities, security forces in Manipur apprehended three members of the outlawed Kangleipak Communist Party. These arrests, made on Thursday, involved suspects from both Kakching and Imphal East districts, including a mother-son pair.

Authorities conducted operations in Minuthong and Hiyanglam Awang Leikai, leading to the capture of the suspects accused of extortion-related offenses. The actions follow consistent efforts to combat insurgency and illegal activities in the region.

During the crackdown, security personnel recovered significant weaponry from Chagem Lokchao in Imphal East district, confiscating firearms such as a .303 rifle, two 5.56 INSAS rifles, and a 9mm pistol. The police's determination to restore peace in affected areas remains steadfast.

