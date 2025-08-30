Kashmir Crime Branch Uncovers MBBS Admission Scam

The Crime Branch in Kashmir carried out searches at six locations across the Valley on Saturday as part of an investigation into an MBBS admission scam, officials revealed.

The Economic Offences Wing moved in on a case registered against four individuals accused of offering counterfeit MBBS admissions in Bangladesh, where a large sum of money was allegedly amassed fraudulently without any admissions being facilitated, according to a crime branch spokesperson.

Preliminary investigations have supported the allegations of deception, prompting the registration of a case under Sections 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code. Among those implicated are Peerzada Aabid from Bijbehara and Syed Wasim from Pulwama, both currently residing in Natipora, along with two others linked to educational consultancy activities.

