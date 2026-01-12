Digital Deceit: The Growing Menace of Cyber Fraud

In a shocking revelation, cyber fraudsters have managed to siphon off Rs 1,250 crore from unsuspecting victims in the Delhi area over the past year, according to officials. Nationally, this figure balloons to approximately Rs 20,000 crore, akin to a state budget.

Last week, the public was jolted by the news of a Rs 14.85 crore fraud that left an elderly couple from Greater Kailash, New Delhi, nearly penniless. The cybercriminals, primarily based in Cambodia, Vietnam, and Laos, operate under Chinese handlers, effortlessly deceiving victims.

Authorities have increased awareness campaigns, yet these criminals continue to exploit vulnerable groups, using complex networks of mule accounts and fake calls to perpetrate their crimes. Despite improved recovery rates, the scale of these frauds represents a persistent challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)