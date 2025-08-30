Left Menu

Ukrainian Air Force Foils Overnight Russian Drone and Missile Attack

Ukraine's air force successfully intercepted 510 drones and 38 missiles of 537 drones and 45 missiles launched overnight by Russia. Despite the defense, Ukraine recorded five missile and 24 drone impacts across 7 locations, with debris affecting 21 sites, as per their statement on Telegram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 30-08-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 11:50 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a significant overnight operation, the Ukrainian air force reported a major success in intercepting Russian aerial assaults. Out of 537 drones and 45 missiles launched, 510 drones and 38 missiles were downed.

The Ukrainian military further reported that five missile and 24 drone strikes impacted seven locations, causing debris to fall on 21 sites.

This information was released in a statement on the Telegram messaging app, highlighting the ongoing tensions between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

