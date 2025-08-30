Ukrainian Air Force Foils Overnight Russian Drone and Missile Attack

In a significant overnight operation, the Ukrainian air force reported a major success in intercepting Russian aerial assaults. Out of 537 drones and 45 missiles launched, 510 drones and 38 missiles were downed.

The Ukrainian military further reported that five missile and 24 drone strikes impacted seven locations, causing debris to fall on 21 sites.

This information was released in a statement on the Telegram messaging app, highlighting the ongoing tensions between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)