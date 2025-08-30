Left Menu

Maharashtra Extends Genealogy Committees for Maratha Quota

The Maharashtra government has extended the tenure of genealogy committees until June 30, 2026, to issue caste certificates for Marathas under the OBC category. Activist Manoj Jarange demands a 10% Maratha quota. This extension aligns with the high-level panel’s deadline for scrutinizing Kunbi records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-08-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 12:20 IST
Maharashtra Extends Genealogy Committees for Maratha Quota
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has announced an extension for the tenure of genealogy committees overseeing the issuance of caste and caste validity certificates to eligible Maratha community members under the Kunbi caste. The new tenure stretches until June 30, 2026, as per a government resolution unveiled on Friday by the Social Justice and Special Assistance Minister, Sanjay Shirsat.

Activist Manoj Jarange, appealing for a 10% Maratha quota under the Other Backward Class category, has been a pivotal figure in advocating for Marathas to be recognized as Kunbis—an agrarian caste already included in the OBC category. This recognition could potentially grant Marathas reservations in government jobs and educational institutions.

The genealogy committees were initially established on January 25, 2024. The high-level committee led by retired Justice Sandeep Shinde will continue to review Kunbi records until December 31, 2025. The recent extension ensures additional time for taluka-level committees, headed by tehsildars, to facilitate the issuance of necessary certification for the Maratha community under the prescribed categories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stars Assemble for Fitness Tests Ahead of Asia Cup

Stars Assemble for Fitness Tests Ahead of Asia Cup

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes Jhabua: Family Crushed by Overturned Truck

Tragedy Strikes Jhabua: Family Crushed by Overturned Truck

 India
3
Tears, Triumphs, and Setbacks: A Roundup of the Latest Sports News

Tears, Triumphs, and Setbacks: A Roundup of the Latest Sports News

 Global
4
Stalin's Strategic European Outreach: Boosting Tamil Nadu's Investment Landscape

Stalin's Strategic European Outreach: Boosting Tamil Nadu's Investment Lands...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025