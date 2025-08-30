Maharashtra Extends Genealogy Committees for Maratha Quota

The Maharashtra government has announced an extension for the tenure of genealogy committees overseeing the issuance of caste and caste validity certificates to eligible Maratha community members under the Kunbi caste. The new tenure stretches until June 30, 2026, as per a government resolution unveiled on Friday by the Social Justice and Special Assistance Minister, Sanjay Shirsat.

Activist Manoj Jarange, appealing for a 10% Maratha quota under the Other Backward Class category, has been a pivotal figure in advocating for Marathas to be recognized as Kunbis—an agrarian caste already included in the OBC category. This recognition could potentially grant Marathas reservations in government jobs and educational institutions.

The genealogy committees were initially established on January 25, 2024. The high-level committee led by retired Justice Sandeep Shinde will continue to review Kunbi records until December 31, 2025. The recent extension ensures additional time for taluka-level committees, headed by tehsildars, to facilitate the issuance of necessary certification for the Maratha community under the prescribed categories.

