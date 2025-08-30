Zelenskiy Calls for Tough Sanctions Amid Escalating Tensions
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accuses Moscow of using diplomatic preparation time for renewed attacks on Ukraine. He calls for comprehensive sanctions targeting financiers of the Russian military and stricter measures against Moscow, particularly in banking and energy sectors, to reopen diplomatic dialogues.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has condemned Russian actions, claiming Moscow utilized the time allocated for diplomatic preparations to initiate a series of large-scale attacks against Ukraine.
In a statement on social media platform X, Zelenskiy stressed that the only path to revive diplomatic negotiations involves imposing stringent sanctions against those financially supporting the Russian military and harsher banking and energy sanctions on Moscow.
Notably, a date for the leaders' talks has yet to be set, highlighting ongoing uncertainties in the diplomatic landscape.
