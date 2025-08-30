Zelenskiy Calls for Tough Sanctions Amid Escalating Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has condemned Russian actions, claiming Moscow utilized the time allocated for diplomatic preparations to initiate a series of large-scale attacks against Ukraine.

In a statement on social media platform X, Zelenskiy stressed that the only path to revive diplomatic negotiations involves imposing stringent sanctions against those financially supporting the Russian military and harsher banking and energy sanctions on Moscow.

Notably, a date for the leaders' talks has yet to be set, highlighting ongoing uncertainties in the diplomatic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)