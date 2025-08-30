Left Menu

Zelenskiy Calls for Tough Sanctions Amid Escalating Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accuses Moscow of using diplomatic preparation time for renewed attacks on Ukraine. He calls for comprehensive sanctions targeting financiers of the Russian military and stricter measures against Moscow, particularly in banking and energy sectors, to reopen diplomatic dialogues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 30-08-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 12:24 IST
Zelenskiy Calls for Tough Sanctions Amid Escalating Tensions
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has condemned Russian actions, claiming Moscow utilized the time allocated for diplomatic preparations to initiate a series of large-scale attacks against Ukraine.

In a statement on social media platform X, Zelenskiy stressed that the only path to revive diplomatic negotiations involves imposing stringent sanctions against those financially supporting the Russian military and harsher banking and energy sanctions on Moscow.

Notably, a date for the leaders' talks has yet to be set, highlighting ongoing uncertainties in the diplomatic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stars Assemble for Fitness Tests Ahead of Asia Cup

Stars Assemble for Fitness Tests Ahead of Asia Cup

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes Jhabua: Family Crushed by Overturned Truck

Tragedy Strikes Jhabua: Family Crushed by Overturned Truck

 India
3
Tears, Triumphs, and Setbacks: A Roundup of the Latest Sports News

Tears, Triumphs, and Setbacks: A Roundup of the Latest Sports News

 Global
4
Stalin's Strategic European Outreach: Boosting Tamil Nadu's Investment Landscape

Stalin's Strategic European Outreach: Boosting Tamil Nadu's Investment Lands...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025