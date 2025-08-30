Left Menu

Krishna River Water Reaches Kuppam: A Milestone in Andhra Pradesh's Irrigation

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu conducted a ritual at the Kuppam branch canal, celebrating the Krishna River water reaching the area through the Handri-Neeva canal. The event, attended by key officials, marked the successful 738 km journey of the river from Srisailam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kuppam | Updated: 30-08-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 12:36 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu performed a 'jala harati' ritual at the Kuppam branch canal on Saturday to commemorate the arrival of Krishna River water via the extended Handri-Neeva canal project.

In a significant moment for the region, the Chief Minister, dressed in traditional attire, led the ceremony with Vedic chants as the water reached Kuppam, his constituency.

This achievement marks the successful 738-kilometer journey of Krishna River water from Srisailam, a project many officials, including Irrigation Minister N Ramanaidu, witnessed and celebrated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

