Russia Claims Victory in Drone Defense Over Crimea and Smolensk
The Russian Defence Ministry reports that it shot down 20 Ukrainian drones, including 18 in Crimea and two in the Smolensk region, early Saturday. Earlier statements claimed 86 drones were downed overnight. Independent confirmation from Reuters was not available.
- Country:
- Russia
The Russian Defence Ministry announced it had successfully shot down 20 Ukrainian drones, with the majority, 18, intercepted over Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine. The operations occurred between 0400 and 0800 GMT on Saturday.
Additionally, two drones were reportedly taken down over the Smolensk region in western Russia. The ministry's communication underscores an ongoing tension between Russia and Ukraine over airspace security in the region.
Earlier, the Defence Ministry stated that 86 drones were destroyed overnight leading up to Saturday. However, Reuters has been unable to verify these claims independently, highlighting the challenges of confirming information amid ongoing military conflicts.
