Tragic Discovery: Body Found on Bhubaneswar-Tirupati Express

The body of Mohammed Nasim was found hanging in the toilet of the Bhubaneswar-Tirupati Superfast Express at Bhubaneswar railway station. Discovered by cleaning staff, early investigations suggest suicide. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-08-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 14:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities are investigating a tragic incident on the Bhubaneswar-Tirupati Superfast Express, where the body of a man was recovered from the train's toilet, according to a police officer.

Identified as Mohammed Nasim, the man's body was found by cleaning staff prior to the train's scheduled departure. His identity was confirmed through a PAN card recovered at the scene.

Inspector Ashok Kumar Gochhayat stated the body was discovered late on Friday, hanging from the train window with a belt. Preliminary investigations indicate the possibility of suicide, while a scientific team continues to probe the incident.

