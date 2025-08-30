Tragic Discovery: Body Found on Bhubaneswar-Tirupati Express

Authorities are investigating a tragic incident on the Bhubaneswar-Tirupati Superfast Express, where the body of a man was recovered from the train's toilet, according to a police officer.

Identified as Mohammed Nasim, the man's body was found by cleaning staff prior to the train's scheduled departure. His identity was confirmed through a PAN card recovered at the scene.

Inspector Ashok Kumar Gochhayat stated the body was discovered late on Friday, hanging from the train window with a belt. Preliminary investigations indicate the possibility of suicide, while a scientific team continues to probe the incident.