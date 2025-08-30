Extradition Pressure Mounts: Choksi's Bail Plea Rejected Again

Fugitive diamond trader Mehul Choksi, sought by India for alleged involvement in a massive fraud exceeding Rs 6,300 crore linked to Punjab National Bank, has faced another judicial setback in Belgium. Officials confirmed that a court of appeal there dismissed Choksi's bail request just days ahead of his upcoming extradition hearing.

The court supported its decision by noting evidence supplied by the CBI, indicating Choksi might abscond again, as he has reportedly done in previous jurisdictions. The 66-year-old, arrested in April following India's extradition request, presented a new bail plea on August 22, offering to remain under house arrest, but it was promptly rejected.

Choksi's extradition hearing is set for mid-September, where the CBI, bolstered by European legal experts, aims to demonstrate that he should return to India to stand trial for charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, and corruption. Choksi, along with his nephew Nirav Modi, is accused of orchestrating fraudulent activities that led to Rs 13,000 crore fraud at PNB's Mumbai branch.

