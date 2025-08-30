Left Menu

Notorious Fugitive Nabbed: The Capture of Delhi's Elusive Robbery Suspect

Mahesh alias Golu, accused of robbing Rs 50,000 in Delhi, was nabbed in Rajasthan. With a record of criminal activities including burglary and rape, he evaded capture for numerous charges over the years. His recent arrest brings an end to a prolonged manhunt by Delhi police.

Updated: 30-08-2025 15:08 IST
In a major breakthrough, Delhi police have apprehended Mahesh, alias Golu, a 29-year-old man implicated in a Rs 50,000 robbery in the bustling Sadar Bazar area of Delhi. Captured from Singhana, Rajasthan, Mahesh had been on the run since December 2024.

Mahesh, notorious for his alleged involvement in serious criminal activities, including robbery and rape, was finally cornered by authorities after a relentless chase. Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjeev Kumar Yadav provided insights into the arrest, explaining that Mahesh was found working at a roadside eatery and had been frequently shifting locations to avoid capture.

Interrogation revealed Mahesh's deep involvement in various criminal cases dating back to 2015, marking him as a seasoned offender. The authorities continue investigating his past activities, signaling a hopeful conclusion to several unresolved cases in the region.

