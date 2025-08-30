Maratha Quota Fury: Manoj Jarange's Strike for Kunbi Status

In Mumbai, activist Manoj Jarange has taken center stage at Azad Maidan, where he is on an indefinite hunger strike. His demand is clear: Marathas from Marathwada should be recognized as Kunbis and receive reservations under the OBC category.

Jarange argues that the time for action has arrived, urging a committee led by retired judge Sandeep Shinde to submit its findings. This committee has spent more than a year examining historical gazettes to determine the eligibility of Marathas for Kunbi status.

Meanwhile, retired judge Shinde asserts that issuing such certificates falls under the jurisdiction of the backward class commission. He clarifies that caste certificates are awarded to individuals and not entire communities. The entire exchange with Jarange was broadcast live on Marathi news channels, underscoring the issue's significance.