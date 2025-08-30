Left Menu

Maratha Quota Fury: Manoj Jarange's Strike for Kunbi Status

Activist Manoj Jarange demands that all Marathas of Marathwada be declared Kunbis to receive OBC reservation benefits. On an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan, Mumbai, Jarange urges the committee, led by retired judge Sandeep Shinde, to expedite its report on the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-08-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 15:58 IST
Maratha Quota Fury: Manoj Jarange's Strike for Kunbi Status
Manoj Jarange
  • Country:
  • India

In Mumbai, activist Manoj Jarange has taken center stage at Azad Maidan, where he is on an indefinite hunger strike. His demand is clear: Marathas from Marathwada should be recognized as Kunbis and receive reservations under the OBC category.

Jarange argues that the time for action has arrived, urging a committee led by retired judge Sandeep Shinde to submit its findings. This committee has spent more than a year examining historical gazettes to determine the eligibility of Marathas for Kunbi status.

Meanwhile, retired judge Shinde asserts that issuing such certificates falls under the jurisdiction of the backward class commission. He clarifies that caste certificates are awarded to individuals and not entire communities. The entire exchange with Jarange was broadcast live on Marathi news channels, underscoring the issue's significance.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on the River: Bandit Attacks Lead to Deadly Boat Incident in Nigeria

Tragedy on the River: Bandit Attacks Lead to Deadly Boat Incident in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
UP has so far provided 12,500 acres of land for defence manufacturing nodes: CM Adityanath.

UP has so far provided 12,500 acres of land for defence manufacturing nodes:...

 India
3
Constitutional amendment necessary to resolve reservations issue, says NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar.

Constitutional amendment necessary to resolve reservations issue, says NCP (...

 India
4
Arrests Made in Attack on West Bengal Congress Office

Arrests Made in Attack on West Bengal Congress Office

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025