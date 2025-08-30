VVIP Movement Tightens Security in Noida

As Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are set to visit Noida, a multi-layered security arrangement has been implemented. Over 2,500 police personnel, along with PAC units, Army teams, and intelligence agencies, have been deployed to ensure safety, officials confirmed.

The visit includes a program at a private defense and drone manufacturing company in Sector 80. Chief Minister Adityanath will first arrive at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad then proceed to Sector 113 via helicopter. The VVIPs will arrive in Noida around 3.30 pm and are expected to stay for about two hours.

Traffic is likely to experience temporary diversions to facilitate their movement. Key points like the Delhi-Noida Direct Flyway and others might be affected. Additional personnel will manage traffic flow, while top police officers will personally oversee security arrangements. CCTV monitoring will be enhanced citywide to prevent any security lapses.