Rajnath Singh Charts Roadmap for Self-Reliant Defence at 21st Century Conclave

Delivering a powerful message on the future of India’s security and defence preparedness, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh addressed the Defence Conclave 2025 on the theme “Warfare in the 21st Century.” In his keynote speech, the Defence Minister underscored that self-reliance in defence is not a choice but a necessity in an era marked by terrorism, pandemics, regional conflicts, and shifting global power dynamics.

He declared, “Self-reliance in defence is not protectionism. It is about sovereignty and national autonomy. When a nation of youth, energy, technology, and possibilities moves towards self-reliance, the world takes note.”

A Changing Geopolitical Landscape

The conclave took place against a backdrop of international instability – from conflicts in Ukraine, the Middle East, and Africa to trade wars and tariff disputes among developed nations. Shri Singh reminded the audience that India cannot depend on others for defence supplies in such uncertain times. He linked India’s strategic autonomy to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, asserting that only a self-reliant India can withstand global pressures and protect its sovereignty.

Lessons from Operation Sindoor

Reflecting on the recent Operation Sindoor, the Raksha Mantri hailed it as a landmark in India’s indigenous defence capabilities. The operation, conducted earlier this year, showcased the valour of India’s Armed Forces and the effectiveness of indigenously developed equipment. He noted that although the campaign lasted only days, it was built on “years of preparation, strategy, and reliance on indigenous systems.”

Sudarshan Chakra Mission: The Future of Air Defence

Looking ahead, Shri Singh highlighted the Sudarshan Chakra Mission, a visionary initiative announced by the Prime Minister to provide complete aerial protection to critical Indian assets within the next decade.

On August 23, 2025 , DRDO successfully tested an indigenous integrated air defence weapon system , hitting three targets simultaneously – a historic milestone.

The mission will deploy both defensive and offensive technologies, transforming India’s air defence architecture.

Shri Singh expressed confidence that despite challenges, the Ministry of Defence has taken decisive steps toward achieving this vision.

Naval Power and Indigenisation Milestones

The Raksha Mantri also celebrated the Navy’s self-reliance milestone, pointing to the commissioning of stealth frigates INS Himgiri and INS Udaygiri, equipped with advanced weaponry and electronic warfare systems.

“All our warships are now being built in India. We will not buy warships from abroad. Our Navy today has world-class ships that strengthen our role in the Indian Ocean Region,” he said.

He further announced progress in the long-awaited indigenous aero-engine development project, signalling a breakthrough in one of India’s most critical defence technology gaps.

Defence Corridors and Industrial Growth

Shri Singh highlighted the role of Defence Industrial Corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, which have become hubs of manufacturing and innovation. These corridors, he said, would eventually expand to other states, fostering clusters of defence R&D, private investment, and exports.

India’s defence exports have grown dramatically – from ₹700 crore in 2014 to nearly ₹24,000 crore in 2025. Public sector units, private enterprises, and start-ups have all contributed to this success.

Positive Indigenisation Lists and Defence Economics

The Raksha Mantri underscored the impact of the Positive Indigenisation Lists, under which more than 5,500 defence items are barred from import. Already, over 3,000 items once sourced abroad are being produced domestically.

India’s defence production has now crossed ₹1.5 lakh crore, with 25% contributed by the private sector. Calling defence a “growth multiplier”, Shri Singh said, “Defence is not mere expenditure. It is Defence Economics – creating jobs, boosting R&D, and fueling industrial growth.”

Reforms and Innovation: From iDEX to Corporatisation

The Minister pointed to several reforms driving innovation:

Simplified licensing for defence manufacturers.

FDI raised to 74% to encourage global partnerships.

iDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence) empowering start-ups and youth innovators to build solutions once imported.

He also described the corporatisation of the Ordnance Factory Board as a landmark reform. From losses of ₹3,000 crore in 2019–20, the corporatised units now post profits exceeding ₹1,600 crore.

Women in Combat and Breaking Old Mindsets

Shri Singh credited the Government’s reforms with reshaping the Armed Forces. Women now serve in combat roles – flying fighter jets, navigating ships, and defending borders. He called this a historic shift away from colonial-era mindsets that restricted opportunities.

Strategic Message to the World

Reiterating India’s global position, Shri Singh stated:

“India considers no country an enemy, but will never compromise its interests.”

Indigenous advances in aircraft carriers, fighter jets, drones, radar, and missiles prove India’s technological prowess.

Post-Pokhran restrictions only made India more determined to build a robust domestic ecosystem.

He also reminded the media of its role during wartime: “A single report can boost morale or cause irreparable damage. Responsibility must go hand in hand with freedom.”

Aatmanirbhar Bharat: The Road Ahead

Concluding his address, Shri Rajnath Singh said:

“Aatmanirbhar Bharat in defence is not a slogan but a roadmap for India’s security, sovereignty, and progress. In the years ahead, India will not only meet its own needs but also become a reliable partner for the world.”

The conclave, attended by Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, senior officials, industry leaders, and experts, marked a defining moment in India’s march towards becoming a decisive global power in the 21st century.