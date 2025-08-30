MoSPI Workshop in Kochi Advances Ocean Accounting for Sustainable Blue Economy

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), Government of India, in collaboration with the Directorate of Economics and Statistics (DES), Government of Kerala, organized a one-day workshop on “Capacity Building of Coastal States on Development of Ocean Accounts.” The event brought together a wide range of stakeholders — statisticians, scientists, policymakers, and academicians — to strengthen India’s efforts in integrating ocean ecosystem data into national economic frameworks.

Building Ocean Accounts: A National Priority

Delivering the Welcome Address, Shri Subash Chandra Malik, Additional Director General (SSD), MoSPI, highlighted the workshop’s role in strengthening the process of compiling Ocean Accounts in alignment with the System of Environmental-Economic Accounting (SEEA).

In his Keynote Address, Shri N.K. Santoshi, Director General (Central Statistics), MoSPI, emphasized that integrating Ocean Ecosystem Accounts alongside GDP offers a more holistic view of India’s economy by accounting for the extent, condition, services, and assets of coastal and marine ecosystems.

In the Inaugural Address, Dr. Saurabh Garg, Secretary, MoSPI, stressed the urgency of incorporating natural capital, including oceans, into India’s official statistics, in line with the forthcoming UN System of National Accounts (SNA-2025). He underlined how this integration:

Brings transparency to GDP estimates ,

Ensures fair distribution of ecosystem benefits ,

Strengthens policy-making for disaster risk reduction and sustainable growth.

Linking to Global and National Initiatives

Dr. Garg placed India’s efforts in a global context, citing:

The Chennai High-Level Principles for Sustainable Blue Economy (adopted during India’s G-20 Presidency in 2023), which provide a framework for balancing ocean conservation with economic use.

UN Sustainable Development Goal 14 (Life Below Water) , focused on protecting marine biodiversity and reducing pollution.

The Blue Economy Policy of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, which highlights seven thematic areas, including fisheries, tourism, renewable energy, and marine transport.

He praised Kerala’s DES for its skilled workforce and urged cross-state learning, noting that robust statistics will be vital in achieving Viksit Bharat 2047.

Technical Sessions: Expert Perspectives

Two intensive technical sessions featured presentations from leading institutions:

Ms. Anita Baghel (MoSPI) : Provided an overview of SEEA and India’s progress in environmental accounting.

Dr. Aswathy N. (CMFRI, Kochi) : Discussed fisheries data for ocean accounting , highlighting challenges and new technologies.

Dr. Venkat Shesu Reddem (INCOIS, Hyderabad) : Advocated for standardized ocean condition accounts , integrating multiple parameters.

Dr. P.V. Nagamani (NRSC, Hyderabad) : Showcased the role of satellite remote sensing and geospatial technologies in ocean accounting.

Dr. U.S. Panda (NCCR, Chennai) : Presented findings from a pilot Ocean Account for Tamil Nadu , estimating that ocean natural assets contribute nearly 1% of Tamil Nadu’s GSDP (₹43,000 crore) .

Dr. Smitha B.R. (CMLRE, Kochi) : Stressed that ocean accounting is critical for tracking marine health, resource potential, and ecosystem resilience , particularly under climate change.

Dr. K.V.K. Rama Krishna Patnaik (Indian Maritime University, Visakhapatnam): Highlighted innovative oceanographic methods, stressing the urgent need to harness ocean energy as part of the blue economy.

Towards a Roadmap for Ocean Accounting

The workshop concluded with a roadmap to:

Strengthen institutional coordination among states and central agencies,

Build state-level capacity for data collection and analysis,

Create credible, policy-relevant ocean accounts that can guide sustainable development.

Delivering the Vote of Thanks, Sri G.S. Rajath, Director, DES Kerala, acknowledged contributions from MoSPI leadership, scientific experts, and state officials, while emphasizing the importance of translating dialogue into actionable steps at the sub-national level.

Charting India’s Blue Economy Future

By bringing together statisticians, marine scientists, and policymakers, the workshop reaffirmed MoSPI’s commitment to building a national framework of Ocean Accounts. This will help India:

Quantify the economic contribution of oceans ,

Ensure sustainable use of marine resources ,

Strengthen its leadership in the global blue economy movement.

As India pursues its ambition of Viksit Bharat 2047, integrating ocean data into official statistics will be a cornerstone for evidence-based governance, climate adaptation, and marine resource conservation.