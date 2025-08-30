Waves Film Bazaar Opens Co-Production Market at 19th Edition in Goa

The Waves Film Bazaar, South Asia’s largest film market and an integral component of India’s global film outreach strategy, has officially opened calls for entries to its prestigious Co-Production Market. The 19th edition of the event will take place from November 20–24, 2025, at the Marriott Resort in Goa, running alongside the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Waves Film Bazaar: Rebranded for Global Impact

Formerly known simply as Film Bazaar, the platform was rebranded in 2024 as Waves Film Bazaar to align with a broader vision of positioning India as a world hub for content, creativity, and cross-border co-productions. Over the years, it has become a premier meeting ground for South Asian filmmakers and global industry professionals, fostering collaborations that extend beyond borders.

In 2024, the event recorded participation from over 1,800 delegates representing 40 countries, underscoring its role as a growing hub of international cinematic exchange.

Co-Production Market: Flagship Platform for Filmmakers

A central highlight of the Bazaar, the Co-Production Market, invites Feature Film and Documentary projects from India and South Asia to pitch before potential partners including producers, financiers, distributors, and sales agents.

Launched in 2007, the initiative has grown into a launchpad for critically acclaimed films, many of which went on to make waves internationally. Notable titles that were nurtured at the Bazaar include:

The Lunchbox (2013) – A global festival favorite and box office success.

Newton (2017) – India’s official entry to the Oscars.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) – A domestic hit with international acclaim.

Schirkoa: In Lies We Trust (2024) – A groundbreaking Indian animation feature.

Girls Will Be Girls (2023) – Acclaimed on the global festival circuit.

In the Belly of a Tiger (2024) – Winner of international recognition.

Cash Grants: Boosting Creative Development

To further encourage independent filmmakers, Waves Film Bazaar launched a cash grant initiative in 2024, designed to bridge the gap between creative ambition and production funding.

For the 2025 Co-Production Market, a total of $20,000 in cash grants will be awarded:

First Prize (Feature Film): $10,000

Second Prize (Feature Film): $5,000

Special Prize (Documentary): $5,000

The 2024 edition saw:

Kurinji (The Disappearing Flower) by Payal Sethi win the First Prize.

Kothiyan – Fishers of Men by Sanju Surendran (Producer: Pramod Sankar) secure the Second Prize.

All Ten Heads of Ravana by Pranjal Dua (Producer: Bich-Quan Tran) win the Third Prize.

These grants have already proven vital in helping filmmakers take their projects from concept to production-ready stages.

Submission Deadlines for 2025

Feature Film submissions : September 7, 2025

Documentary submissions: September 13, 2025

Selected filmmakers will benefit from curated networking opportunities, enabling them to pitch directly to global partners, secure collaborations, and explore co-production deals.

Beyond the Market: Expanding Industry Engagement

Waves Film Bazaar is not limited to the Co-Production Market. It also offers:

Market Screenings – Showcasing new films to buyers and festival programmers.

Viewing Room – A curated video library featuring around 200 unreleased Indian and South Asian titles.

Work-In-Progress Lab – Assisting films in post-production with expert feedback.

Knowledge Series – Industry panels, lectures, and masterclasses.

Producer’s Workshop – Training sessions to build international business acumen.

Country Pavilions and Market Stalls – Spaces for nations, studios, and companies to showcase projects and services.

Elevating South Asian Cinema Globally

With its mix of talent discovery, funding support, and international networking, Waves Film Bazaar continues to play a transformative role in shaping the future of South Asian cinema. For emerging filmmakers, it remains a crucial platform to access global opportunities, secure partnerships, and showcase the diversity of regional storytelling to the world.

As the 19th edition approaches, Goa is set to once again host some of the most dynamic exchanges in world cinema, cementing India’s position as a key node in the global creative economy.