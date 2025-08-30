Left Menu

Gambling Raid Uncovers Teen-Patta at Virar East

The Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar police have filed an FIR against 14 individuals involved in gambling after raiding a flat in Virar East. The raid at MHADA complex, based on a tip-off, was conducted under the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, seizing Rs 61,750 in cash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 30-08-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 18:15 IST
A significant breakthrough in local law enforcement saw the Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar police registering an FIR against 14 individuals for suspected gambling activities following a raid in Virar East.

The operation, conducted at a flat within the MHADA complex, was triggered by a reliable tip-off, authorities confirmed. Senior police inspector Shahuraj Ranavare stated that an ongoing 'teen-patta' card game was uncovered during the raid.

Under the provisions of the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, the Bolinj police station filed the First Information Report, seizing Rs 61,750 in cash amid the operation. No arrests have been made so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

