International Phone Theft Ring Busted: Three Arrested in East of Kailash

In a significant breakthrough, law enforcement officials in East of Kailash have apprehended three individuals suspected of orchestrating an elaborate scheme to steal high-end smartphones from unsuspecting commuters. The accused, Taj Mohammed, Parvesh alias Feroz Khan, and Karan alias Om Prakash, allegedly targeted passengers on buses and metros, later spiriting away the smartphones via Kolkata before smuggling them into Bangladesh.

Authorities seized 26 mobile phones from the arrested suspects, indicating their connection to an interstate criminal network involved in handset theft. According to an investigating officer, the trio conspired with Ajay Negi and Sunny Katta, who are believed to be at the helm of the international racket. The gang operated by collaborating with local pickpockets and smugglers to route devices through strategic channels.

While the police have mapped ten theft cases to the recovered gadgets, efforts continue to identify more victims. The operation offers a glimpse into the syndicate's operational tactics, underscoring the challenges faced by law enforcement in tackling transnational crime. In response to the arrests, investigators are now focusing on capturing the ring leaders, amid ongoing efforts to retrieve the remaining misplaced smartphones.

