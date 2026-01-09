Delhi Police Crush Multi-Crore Digital Arrest Scam
Delhi Police dismantled a digital arrest syndicate involving five individuals, including two bank employees, who defrauded an 80-year-old of nearly Rs 1 crore. The men impersonated officials, placing the victim in a week-long digital arrest, leading to significant financial losses.
The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit of the Delhi Police has dismantled a digital arrest syndicate responsible for defrauding an elderly man of approximately Rs 1 crore. Among those apprehended are five individuals, including two employees from a private bank, officials stated on Friday.
The accused orchestrated their scheme by impersonating law enforcement and central agency officials, digitally detaining the 80-year-old victim and his wife for a week. The scam began with fraudulent WhatsApp messages, where the culprits, masquerading as telecom and investigative officials, falsely accused the victim of illegal activity involvement.
Investigations led to the arrest of several suspects across Delhi, Haryana, and Odisha, revealing the extent of the operation. Critical roles included opening fake accounts and layering transactions to mask illegal earnings. Further investigations aim to unravel additional conspirators and trace the complete money trail.
