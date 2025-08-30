Chain Snatcher's Final Stand: A Deadly Encounter in Pune

In a dramatic turn of events, an alleged chain snatcher was shot dead by Satara police in Maharashtra's Pune district after he attacked and injured two officers during an arrest attempt, officials reported. The incident took place around 6:30 PM in Shikrapur.

Police received information that three individuals had recently mugged two women at knife point, which led them to lay a trap in Shikrapur, according to Satara Superintendent of Police Tushar Doshi. The law enforcement team aimed to catch the culprits as part of their operation.

Authorities said that one of the accused, identified as Lakhan Bhosale, launched a sharp weapon attack on the officers, causing injuries. In an act of self-defense, an officer discharged his firearm, hitting Bhosale below the waist. The suspect succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital, while his accomplice was apprehended, added the SP.

(With inputs from agencies.)