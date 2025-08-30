INS Kadmatt Joins PNG’s 50th Independence Day, Strengthening Indo-Pacific Ties

In a display of maritime diplomacy and deepening strategic ties, the Indian Navy’s indigenous Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Corvette, INS Kadmatt, arrived at Port Moresby to participate in Papua New Guinea’s (PNG) 50th Independence Day celebrations.

The goodwill visit underscores India’s growing engagement with Pacific Island nations, reaffirming New Delhi’s commitment to its Act East Policy and to fostering peace, security, and inclusive growth across the Indo-Pacific region.

Celebrating Shared Values at PNG’s Golden Jubilee

INS Kadmatt will represent India at PNG’s landmark celebrations, participating in:

The official Independence Day Parade , alongside regional and global partners.

Cultural exchange events, symbolising the shared democratic values, traditions, and heritage of both nations.

The presence of the Indian Navy at the golden jubilee marks not only a celebration of PNG’s journey as a democratic nation but also the strengthening of people-to-people and defence ties between the two countries.

Defence Engagement and Naval Diplomacy

During the visit, the crew of INS Kadmatt will engage with the Papua New Guinea Defence Force (PNGDF) on multiple fronts, including:

Maritime security cooperation ,

Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations,

Capacity building and training collaborations.

The ship will also host the PNG Chief of Defence Forces on board, showcasing the Indian Navy’s journey of ‘Aatmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) in defence manufacturing, reflecting India’s growing indigenous capabilities in shipbuilding and advanced naval systems.

Building on Prime Minister Modi’s Historic Visit

This visit builds upon the momentum generated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s landmark trip to Papua New Guinea in May 2023, the first-ever by an Indian PM to the country. During that visit, India and PNG agreed to:

Expand development partnerships in health, education, and digital technology.

Enhance defence and security cooperation , particularly in maritime domains.

Strengthen collaboration under the Forum for India–Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) framework.

INS Kadmatt’s presence at PNG’s 50th Independence Day is a tangible step towards realising these commitments.

Strengthening India’s Indo-Pacific Vision

The Indian Navy plays a key role in advancing India’s strategic objectives in the Indo-Pacific. Through goodwill port calls, joint exercises, training initiatives, and humanitarian missions, it continues to act as a bridge of friendship across the oceans.

This visit also signals India’s intent to support Pacific Island nations in addressing shared challenges such as climate change, disaster resilience, maritime security, and sustainable development.

About INS Kadmatt

INS Kadmatt, commissioned in 2016, is an indigenously designed and built ASW Corvette under Project 28 (Kamorta-class). Equipped with advanced sonar, torpedoes, missiles, and state-of-the-art stealth features, the ship represents India’s push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing and its growing shipbuilding expertise.

As INS Kadmatt joins Papua New Guinea in its historic 50th Independence Day celebrations, the visit goes beyond ceremonial symbolism — it reflects the deepening India–PNG friendship, enhances regional partnerships, and reinforces India’s role as a trusted security and development partner in the Indo-Pacific.