IEPFA and SEBI Host Niveshak Shivir in Hyderabad to Empower Investors

The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), in collaboration with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), successfully organised a Niveshak Shivir in Hyderabad at Haryana Bhavan, Secunderabad. The initiative marked yet another milestone in the government’s effort to enhance financial literacy, resolve investor grievances, and strengthen investor confidence in India’s financial ecosystem.

A Platform for Investors’ Rights and Grievance Redressal

The day-long camp witnessed enthusiastic participation, drawing in over 360 claimants along with hundreds of investors from Hyderabad and nearby regions. For participants, the camp offered a single-window facilitation platform to resolve long-pending issues such as:

Unclaimed dividends and shares pending for over 6–7 years,

KYC and nomination updates,

Pending IEPFA claim issues,

Investor grievance resolution with company representatives and Registrars & Transfer Agents (RTAs).

Dedicated kiosks set up by stakeholder companies, Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs), and RTAs enabled direct interaction with officials, thereby eliminating middlemen and expediting grievance resolution.

Distinguished Participation

The event was graced by:

Smt. Anita Shah Akella , CEO, IEPFA & Joint Secretary, MCA

Shri Jeevan Sonparote , Executive Director, SEBI

Shri Sunil Jayawant Kadam , Executive Director, SEBI

Lt. Col Aditya Sinha , General Manager, IEPFA

Shri Binod Sharma , General Manager, SEBI

Shri Sudhish Pillai , Head – CDSL IPF Secretariat

Shri Kiran Patil, BSE IPF

Senior officials from IEPFA, SEBI, MIIs, and RTAs also participated, underscoring the collaborative nature of the initiative.

Strengthening Financial Awareness

Alongside grievance resolution, the Niveshak Shivir also featured financial literacy sessions to educate participants on:

Safe investing practices,

Fraud prevention measures,

Importance of KYC compliance and nominations,

Investor rights and responsibilities.

Adding value to the initiative, CDSL launched an investor-friendly platform aimed at assisting investors in resolving claim-related queries more efficiently.

Creative Engagement through Arth Chitra

The event also showcased Arth Chitra, launched under IEPFA’s Kushal Niveshak initiative. Arth Chitra is a national-level online poster-making competition designed to encourage citizens of all age groups to creatively express concepts such as:

Saving and investing,

Budgeting and financial planning,

Responsible spending,

Detecting and avoiding fraud.

This approach, officials said, makes financial literacy more engaging and accessible, especially among youth and first-time investors.

Building on Successful Pilots

Hyderabad’s camp comes after the successful pilot in Pune earlier this year, making it the second city to host the initiative. Hyderabad was chosen due to its significant concentration of unclaimed investments and active investor base.

The overwhelming participation demonstrated the demand for simplified claim redressal mechanisms. Several participants appreciated how grievances that typically take months to resolve were addressed on the spot at the camp.

Looking Ahead: Nationwide Outreach

The Hyderabad edition is part of a nationwide series of Niveshak Shivir outreach programs, which will cover multiple cities across India. The focus remains on cities with large pools of unclaimed investments, ensuring more investors benefit from:

Quick grievance redressal,

Greater financial literacy,

Awareness of government-backed investor protection mechanisms.

About IEPFA

The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) is mandated to promote investor awareness and protect interests through outreach, education, and collaboration. Since inception, it has played a pivotal role in:

Resolving investor grievances efficiently ,

Driving financial literacy campaigns nationwide ,

Ensuring transparency and accessibility in investor services.

By collaborating with SEBI and industry stakeholders, IEPFA continues to reinforce trust in India’s financial markets.