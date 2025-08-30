Left Menu

Tragedy in Gurugram: Mystery Surrounds Kunal's Death

A 45-year-old man, identified as Kunal Chopra, allegedly took his life at his residence in Gurugram. The police found unusual knives, medicine bills, and a diary mentioning hacked thoughts. Post-divorce, Kunal had been living alone, struggling with depression. His death is under investigation, with no suicide note found.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 30-08-2025 21:16 IST
A 45-year-old man allegedly ended his life in Gurugram's Godrej Summit society, authorities reported Saturday. Unusual knives, medicine bills, and a diary indicating 'hacked' thoughts were discovered by police.

The deceased, Kunal Chopra, had relocated to Gurugram post-divorce while his family resided abroad. Police suspect a prolonged battle with depression.

Neighbors noted Kunal's recent erratic behavior. Friends found him gravely injured after breaking into his flat on Friday night. Police are investigating, as no suicide note was found on the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

