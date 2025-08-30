Tragedy in Gurugram: Mystery Surrounds Kunal's Death

A 45-year-old man allegedly ended his life in Gurugram's Godrej Summit society, authorities reported Saturday. Unusual knives, medicine bills, and a diary indicating 'hacked' thoughts were discovered by police.

The deceased, Kunal Chopra, had relocated to Gurugram post-divorce while his family resided abroad. Police suspect a prolonged battle with depression.

Neighbors noted Kunal's recent erratic behavior. Friends found him gravely injured after breaking into his flat on Friday night. Police are investigating, as no suicide note was found on the scene.

