Deadly Clashes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Militants and Police Casualties
Three militants and a police officer were killed in separate incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. A police encounter in Kohat led to the militants' deaths, while a separate attack on a police van resulted in a constable's death. Authorities are conducting searches for more suspects.
Peshawar
In the turbulent province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, three militants and a police officer were killed in two distinct incidents on Saturday, according to official sources.
The fatal encounter involving militants took place near the Lachi police station in Kohat district, where police officer Dr. Zahidullah confirmed the deaths of the militants.
As search operations intensify, led by DIG Kohat Abbas Majid Marwat and DPO Dr. Zahidullah, a separate attack in Lachi tehsil saw a constable killed and two injured when assailants targeted a police van.
