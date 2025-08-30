Deadly Clashes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Militants and Police Casualties

In the turbulent province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, three militants and a police officer were killed in two distinct incidents on Saturday, according to official sources.

The fatal encounter involving militants took place near the Lachi police station in Kohat district, where police officer Dr. Zahidullah confirmed the deaths of the militants.

As search operations intensify, led by DIG Kohat Abbas Majid Marwat and DPO Dr. Zahidullah, a separate attack in Lachi tehsil saw a constable killed and two injured when assailants targeted a police van.