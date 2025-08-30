Left Menu

B.Tech Graduate Rescued from Myanmar Job Scam

Sachin Kumar, a B.Tech graduate from Patna, was rescued from Myanmar where he was held captive by a fake job racket. He was lured by a high-paying job promise and taken on a tourist visa. Authorities freed him after diplomatic efforts, and an arrest was made.

B.Tech Graduate Rescued from Myanmar Job Scam
Sachin Kumar, a B.Tech graduate from Patna, has been safely rescued from Myanmar after being held captive for over two months by a group running a fake job scam. Officials announced his rescue on Saturday.

The ordeal began when Kumar was lured to Myanmar by a Nepali agent with promises of a lucrative job. Once in Myanmar on a tourist visa, he was taken hostage, subjected to physical abuse, and coerced into participating in fraudulent activities. His captors demanded a ransom from his family in Danapur.

A special investigation team in Patna worked closely with authorities in Myanmar via diplomatic channels, resulting in Kumar's release. Police have arrested a person in connection with the case, as the probe continues to unfold more details about the racket.

