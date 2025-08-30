Left Menu

Desperate Plea for Justice: Woman's Self-Immolation Threat in Ghaziabad

A woman attempted self-immolation at Modinagar's tehsil premises, accusing police of inaction against her alleged rapist, Neeraj Goel. Despite filing a rape and assault case two months ago, the accused remained free due to anticipatory bail. The police's response focused on peace disturbance, sparking criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 30-08-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 22:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A woman in Ghaziabad's Modinagar attempted to set herself on fire, protesting the police's lack of action against her alleged rapist, as reported on Saturday.

The dramatic incident unfolded when the distraught woman was stopped by the police, who seized the lighter from her grasp in the nick of time.

Her grievances stem from claims that the accused, Neeraj Goel, raped her under the pretext of marriage and evaded arrest despite allegations of physical abuse and an active case, thanks to anticipatory bail.

