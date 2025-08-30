Desperate Plea for Justice: Woman's Self-Immolation Threat in Ghaziabad

A woman in Ghaziabad's Modinagar attempted to set herself on fire, protesting the police's lack of action against her alleged rapist, as reported on Saturday.

The dramatic incident unfolded when the distraught woman was stopped by the police, who seized the lighter from her grasp in the nick of time.

Her grievances stem from claims that the accused, Neeraj Goel, raped her under the pretext of marriage and evaded arrest despite allegations of physical abuse and an active case, thanks to anticipatory bail.