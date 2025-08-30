Left Menu

Israeli Airstrike in Yemen: Top Houthi Officials Killed Amid Rising Tensions

In a striking escalation, Israel's airstrike on Yemen's capital, Sanaa, has killed Yemen's Houthi government's prime minister and several other ministers. This marks the first attack that has claimed the lives of senior officials. The situation heightens tensions in a region already grappling with ongoing conflict.

30-08-2025
An Israeli airstrike on Yemen's Sanaa killed the Houthi government's prime minister and several ministers, signaling a significant escalation in regional tensions. The attack, confirmed by the head of the Houthi Supreme Political Council, is the first to claim top Houthi officials' lives.

Israel asserted that the strike targeted senior military figures of the Iran-aligned group, including their chief of staff and defense minister. The outcome of the strike remains under review. Meanwhile, Houthi sources have neither confirmed nor denied specific casualties among their defense leadership.

The airstrike follows recent confrontations where the Houthis fired missiles toward Israel and attacked Red Sea vessels in support of Palestinians amid Israeli-Hamas clashes. This turbulent backdrop has seen Israel execute numerous targeted operations against allied groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah, reducing their operational capacities.

